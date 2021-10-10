-
With a regional stay at home orders in effect, restrictions call for people to only travel for essential reasons. But airports have not been slowing down…
The weekend before Christmas is among the busiest airport travel days of the year with crowded flights at all Central Coast airports, including Monterey,…
Two of the busiest airports in the nation are expected to be right here in California during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Some experts…
The San Luis Obispo Regional Airport is looking to quadruple its current terminal space with the help of $20 million in federal grant money.Airport…
Some business experts see troubling time ahead for the nation's smaller regional airports, including those along the Central Coast.A number of local…