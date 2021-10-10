-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we explore the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, via a recent documentary that focuses on different…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stops by to discuss big changes coming to California elections in 2020. Also,…
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was in San Luis Obispo this week to crown Cal Poly the winner of the inaugural California University and…
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said action is needed to protect the upcoming midterm elections from cybersecurity threats.He said during the…
California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla will be at UC Santa Barbara Thursday to speak with students about the importance of voting. Padilla said that…
This November, California voters will decide who will serve in the state’s top offices, including Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State,…