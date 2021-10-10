-
The outlook for San Luis Obispo County in terms of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse. SLO County is currently in the…
-
With 28 major wildfires burning across California, most of the state is dealing with orange, smoke-filled skies and falling ash."It’s kind of like a…
-
Governor Brown signed two bills into law Monday that were introduced by local Assembly Member Katcho Achadjian. They're designed to help reduce violence…
-
A patient at Atascadero State Hospital (ASH) was being held Thursday night at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of murder following the death…
-
An investigation is underway into a violent incident this week at Atascadero State Hospital involving four staff members and three patients.The California…