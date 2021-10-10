-
A U.S. Senate hearing will consider on Thursday the preservation of 245,000 acres of land along the Central Coast. An effort to expand both the Los Padres…
Two powerful women in Congress are making a push for more stringent oil industry safety standards on the Central Coast. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Rep.…
A Central Coast landmark is on the path to becoming a National Monument. A bill introduced in Congress by Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) would permanently…
The safety of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is being considered by members of the U.S. Senate. The Committee on Environment and Public Works heard…
A trio of top California politicians, including Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps, brought new legislation Thursday to both the U-S House and Senate…