The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed…
On this week’s Issues and Ideas, we talk gun safety and gun violence. As of Monday, December 9, 2019, there have been been 393 mass shootings across the…
In San Luis Obispo, a hit-and-run crash recently took the life of a Cal Poly student, Kennedy Love. Love was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car.…