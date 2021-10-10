-
The California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for outdoor seated live events and performances that went into effect April 1.The new…
-
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order now in effect, local business groups are circulating an online petition, urging Governor Newsom to exclude…
-
The Central Coast is headed for a statewide curfew, due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The state health department issued a stay-at-home order Thursday…
-
Nurses across the Central Coast demonstrated this week, taking part in a national day of action. The healthcare workers aim to bring attention to the…
-
The number of new Valley Fever cases in California is on path to make 2017 a record-breaking year. While the scientific name is coccidioidomycosis, it's…
-
New data released Tuesday from the California Department of Public Health reveals cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and infections are on the…
-
The State Health Department is continuing to test marine life along the California coast for a toxic chemical that's had many crab fishers out of work for…
-
The California Department of Public Health is warning you not to eat a specific lot of Salinas based organicgirl baby spinach. The State's Anita Gore said…