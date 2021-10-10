California Legislature

-
Our actions online have created a vast trove of information worth billions of dollars. Every time we search, click, shop, watch, send, receive, delete or…
-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: the state's public health agency has urged Californians to stop vaping immediately, days after Governor Newsom signed an…
-
Jen Burt lives with her husband and two kids in the woods not far from Grass Valley, in a four-bedroom foothill house in a stand of black oak and cedar…
-
Students and faculty from across the California State University (CSU) system gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Wednesday, with the goal of…
-
From Capital Public Radio: An outcry against pervasive sexual harassment and assault that has gone viral on social media under the hashtag #metoo has also…