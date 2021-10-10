-
District leaders in Cambria say the area's emergency water supply project is now in compliance, after receiving a "Notice of Violation" from the regional…
A group hoping to change the course of a water project in the Cambria area is taking their argument to court. LandWatch of San Luis Obispo filed a lawsuit…
The ongoing project to bring an emergency water supply to the Cambria area got unanimous support from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on…
UPDATE: October 15, 2014 at 3:41 p.m.LandWatch of San Luis Obispo, a group working to change the course of the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD)…
Water users in the coastal community of Cambria are far exceeding expectations for conservation efforts this summer.Customers of the Cambria Community…