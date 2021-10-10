-
San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approves first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operationsIn a July 6 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved the first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operations.San Luis Obispo already had a…
U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett in southern Monterey County is on target to reach their goal of Net-Zero energy resiliency to critical facilities…
Since 1970, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) has incubated and innovated real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California…
In keeping with California’s goal towards carbon neutrality, the state is giving Isla Vista money to pay for new, clean transportation in low-income…
The base commander at California National Guard base Camp San Luis talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the process of becoming the first military…