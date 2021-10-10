-
Child abuse cases in San Luis Obispo County saw a drop during the pandemic, but with in-person schooling starting back up, SLO County child advocacy group…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at U.S. Army Reserve base Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with the crew of Mercy Air medevac…
Court Appointment Special Advocates (CASA) of San Luis Obispo County has been serving foster youth in San Luis Obispo County for over 25 years. They…
Broadcast date: 8/11/16CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) made its debut in 1993 with 18 trained volunteers to serve as advocates for 18 abused and…
Jordan Bell speaks with members of San Luis Obispo County CASA who are searching for volunteers to become advocates for infants and toddlers during this…
The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA program, works to support children in the foster care system. CASA started a mentor program which serves…
This week on Central Coast Voices we will be talking with Cathy Orton and Summer Frappier from San Luis Obispo's CASA Organization. CASA stands for Court…