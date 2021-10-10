Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board

-
The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning work next week to restore Laguna Lake after years of sediment buildup has impacted the water quality and the…
A Southern California law firm is continuing to investigate the source and scope of a cluster of contaminated residential drinking wells in San Luis…
More than a dozen Central Coast families are learning more about harmful chemicals detected in their drinking water. A number of residential wells south…
A ruling this week by a Superior Court judge in Sacramento calls for Central Coast farmers to change the way they deal with water runoff from their…