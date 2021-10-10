-
Often when we think of lobster, the giant-clawed Atlantic lobster in Maine comes to mind. We tend not to think of palm trees and the sandy beaches of…
-
On the December 21 edition of Issues & Ideas, we'll hear a report on how some GOP lawmakers in California oppose business shutdowns because they say…
-
Over a year after 34 people died in a fiery boat disaster in the Channel Islands, an official federal investigation is now complete. But the probe didn’t…
-
The bodies of 34 victims have now been recovered, after a Santa Barbara dive boat caught fire early Labor Day morning near Santa Cruz Island in the…
-
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on its investigation into the September 2 disaster aboard the ‘Conception,’ the…
-
We're back! After a month-long hiatus, KCBX's weekly news magazine returns. On this week’s Issues & Ideas, two Central Coast divers reflect on past scuba…
-
The tragedy of Monday morning’s fire on a Santa Barbara diving boat near the Channel Islands is being felt throughout the Central Coast scuba diving…
-
Summer has arrived on the Central Coast, and that means birthing time for sea lions and large gatherings of sea lions and other marine mammals. But…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied to hear a case aiming to restrict where California sea otters can swim and live, a situation that has fishermen pitted…
-
A few recovering populations of Island fox are being considered for removal from the federal endangered species list. The animals' recovery is the fastest…