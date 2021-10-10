-
A section of State Route 1 just south of Big Sur was washed away by a debris flow following heavy rains; the roadway remains closed as Caltrans assesses…
-
State officials announced on Saturday that they will bring back sweeping new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to climb and ICU capacity dwindles.
-
Bars, breweries and wine tasting venues are closing their doors Thursday night in San Luis Obispo after the city issued temporary restrictions for the 4th…
-
Younger adults are contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and a spike in confirmed cases statewide has…
-
Boating at Cachuma Lake was closed Saturday while the Sheriff’s Dive Team searched for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen going underwater Friday…