  • Education
    Playing with Food: From juvenile hall to julienne vegetables
    Fr. Ian Delinger
    ,
    Imagine going from juvenile hall to julienne vegetables! The Drummond Culinary Academy invites at-risk teenagers to learn valuable skills in the culinary…
  • Beef Jerky
    Lifestyle
    Playing with Jerky
    Until recently, beef jerky was confined to the cash register area at the convenience store or the gas station. But now, Father Ian Delinger has seen beef…
  • rare_fruit_fr_ian_0.jpg
    Lifestyle
    Playing with Fruit!
    Five California Rare Fruit Growers joined Fr. Ian in his kitchen with their exotic fruits, grown at their homes. Kobacha, JuJuBes, Blood Oranges, Cara…
  • Persimmon Tree
    Lifestyle
    Playing with Persimmons
    It’s December, and persimmons are plentiful! Father Ian Delinger is Playing with Persimmons to discover useful ways to manage a backyard full of fruit.…
  • Pinquito Beans
    Lifestyle
    Playing with Pinquitos
    The Central Coast's best kept food secret is the Pinquito Bean. Even if you eat Santa Maria-Style BBQ every day, you may not realize that the bean in the…
  • Vodka & Moonshine
    Lifestyle
    A Spirit Ed Journey
    On today's "Playing With Food" for "Issues & Ideas", the emerging craft spirits industry leads to an educational adventure along the Central Coast, and…
  • Chocolate Bacon Cheeseburger
    Lifestyle
    Chocolate: Uncovered!
    The debut of "Playing With Food" for "Issues & Ideas" explores the world of chocolate and uncovers its surprising diversity that can be played with in…