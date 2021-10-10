-
Imagine going from juvenile hall to julienne vegetables! The Drummond Culinary Academy invites at-risk teenagers to learn valuable skills in the culinary…
Until recently, beef jerky was confined to the cash register area at the convenience store or the gas station. But now, Father Ian Delinger has seen beef…
Five California Rare Fruit Growers joined Fr. Ian in his kitchen with their exotic fruits, grown at their homes. Kobacha, JuJuBes, Blood Oranges, Cara…
It’s December, and persimmons are plentiful! Father Ian Delinger is Playing with Persimmons to discover useful ways to manage a backyard full of fruit.…
The Central Coast's best kept food secret is the Pinquito Bean. Even if you eat Santa Maria-Style BBQ every day, you may not realize that the bean in the…
On today's "Playing With Food" for "Issues & Ideas", the emerging craft spirits industry leads to an educational adventure along the Central Coast, and…
The debut of "Playing With Food" for "Issues & Ideas" explores the world of chocolate and uncovers its surprising diversity that can be played with in…