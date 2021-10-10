-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors tried to clear up any misunderstandings about the timing and rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations this week. At its…
-
1/29/21 UPDATEJust a few dozen Central Coast residents remain without power this morning as PG&E and SoCalEdison continue to clean up damage from this…
-
SLO County has released updated guidelines for restaurants, once again allowing outdoor dining—but there’s a catch.At SLO County restaurants that have…
-
All bars across San Luis Obispo County are now ordered to close for the weekend, to "avoid large congregations of individuals in close proximity within a…