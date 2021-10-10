criminal justice reform

-
Victims of crime can suffer from secondary and ongoing trauma during the legal process when they are asked to continuously recount their stories, undergo…
For weeks following the death of George Floyd and during the protests that have followed, activists across the country have called on community leaders to…
Imagine going from juvenile hall to julienne vegetables! The Drummond Culinary Academy invites at-risk teenagers to learn valuable skills in the culinary…
Broadcast date: 2/11/16In 2009, the state of California was court ordered to reduce its prison population because the then current level of overcrowding…
This week Fred Munroe will be talking with Sister Theresa Harpin, Director of Restorative Partners. This is a program working to change our criminal…