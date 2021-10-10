-
San Luis Obispo’s 2020 Water Quality Report shows zero violations of health regulations.Jason Meeks is the supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant.…
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Santa Barbara City College Foundation a sizable grant for a project that will connect students…
California made its own tailpipe emissions deal with four major carmakers, officials said today, ignoring Trump administration threats to roll back…
In a decision that surprised many, a federal court released a decision Thursday ordering the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to effectively ban…
The deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of oil drilling-related operations in San Luis Obispo County’s Price Canyon is 5 p.m. Friday.The…
California’s list of chemicals harmful to humans is about the get longer. An agricultural pesticide widely used on the Central Coast is joining the ranks.…
Farmworkers and activists plan to gather Friday at noon in Salinas; they are rallying to publicly call on Governor Brown to ban a pesticide called…
A plan to expand an area approved for oil industry injection wells near Pismo Beach is now in the hands of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.…
The State of California wants to expand an area approved for oil industry injection wells in San Luis Obispo County.The injection process requires pumping…
Officials with the Refugio oil spill command center said Friday that work to remove contaminated soil is gaining speed following the arival of a crane…