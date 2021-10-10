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An average gallon of regular gas reached $5.82 on Tuesday — a full 31 cents higher than the state average.
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A political science professor at UC Santa Barbara has a new study out on how effective political leaders are at making fossil fuels more expensive as a means to address climate change.
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The SLO Climate Coalition organized a rally Friday in San Luis Obispo to join communities across California calling for an end to fossil fuel projects in the state.
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The SLO Climate Coalition organized a rally Friday in San Luis Obispo to join communities across California calling for an end to fossil fuel projects in the state.
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San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approves first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operationsIn a July 6 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved the first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operations.San Luis Obispo already had a…
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Intending to take action against global warming, 32 California cities have passed bans on natural gas in new buildings. This week city officials in Santa…