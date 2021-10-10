-
State park personnel and firefighters evacuated two dozen people trapped by a flash flood that destroyed cabins and vehicles Friday in El Capitan Canyon.…
Central Coast legislators are investigating last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County Coast. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember…
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Wednesday morning who was fatally injured by an Amtrak train this past Saturday while…
The popular Cal Trans rest area on the Gaviota coast will shut down Monday, May 5 so work crews can give both the northbound and southbound Highway 101…