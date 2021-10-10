-
Harvest season for wine grapes in Paso Robles is underway, and locals in the industry say it’s going well despite the persisting impacts of drought.Wine…
-
Eleazar Sosa, a vineyard manager in Greenfield, oversees a crew of about 20 who monitor the vines for disease, control irrigation and harvest the wine…
-
Part 1 Part 2 Over the next three months, tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers will converge on the Central Coast to do something deemed essential in…
-
From fire-red flowers in the summer to beautiful fruit in late autumn, the pomegranate can be found in small pockets of the Central Coast. Whether…
-
This week's heat wave hit during mid-harvest for many local wine-grape growers—one of the Central Coast's top crops.Hot temperatures greatly speed up the…
-
Winemakers on the Central Coast say the 2015 harvest started and ended early with a low yield. The Wine Institute in San Francisco said 2015 saw one of…