Megan Jones, Curator at the Sonoma County Wine Library in Healdsburg, California talks about the go-to place to research everything from historical…
Pete and Cathy Seghesio created a modern incarnation of the old-country butcher shop in downtown Healdsburg, California. The Seghesio’s offer fresh custom…
Patricia Kirkish, owner of the Dovetail Collection Gallery in downtown Healdsburg, California talks about the unique collection of handcrafted furniture,…
A conversation with Perry Hoffman, Culinary Director at the Healdsburg Shed—the winner of the 2014 James Beard Award for best Restaurant Design in…
Tom and Sally Jordan pioneered producing Bordeaux-style California Cabernet Sauvignon in Alexander Valley back in the early 1970s. Join Tom and Sally’s…
Mary Louise Bucher and her husband produce award-winning Rhone style wines and produce estate grown extra-virgin olive oil. Join Mary as she talks about…
Gia Baiocchi’s Nectary in downtown Healdsburg, California is raising the bar with organic cold-pressed juices and artisanal raw foods. Close by, a block…
The path of destruction of the October 2017 Northern California wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and more than 25 wineries was indiscriminate.…