-
Redwings Horse Sanctuary, an organization that helps neglected, abused and unwanted horses, has now found a permanent facility in Paso Robles.Equine Care…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas: An expo on tiny homes is coming to San Luis Obispo on Oct. 12, focused on exploring every facet of the housing trend that's…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the world of equine rescue with Desirae Cogdell, office manager at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in rural Lockwood, Monterey…
-
Hot Springs Arkansas is only an hour away from the Capital City of Little Rock, but this historic town is decidedly distinct. The town is a National Park…
-
Broadcast date: 10/1/15Reins of H.O.P.E. empowers clients to improve communication and problem solving skills, build confidence and trust in self and…
-
A horse that got trapped in a hole Tuesday morning east of Arroyo Grande was eventually freed with the help of Cal Fire crews, a veterinarian and a…
-
Santa Barbarans will spend the next five days celebrating the city's Spanish heritage, as the 90th annual Fiesta got underway on Wednesday…
-
Donna Cheek and her guest Susan Schwartz, founder and president of Heaven Can Wait Equine Sanctuary, tackle the often controversial subject of horse…