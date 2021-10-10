-
Advances in medical technology have made it possible for US citizens to live longer, and often with declining health or a life a limiting illness…
Since the 1950s, the Visiting Nurse Association has delivered hospice and home health care directly to patient’s homes across the Central Coast. Now, the…
Donna Borello is small, with rosy cheeks. We sat in the living room of her house in Cayucos, where her husband George spent his final few days. “We were…
Broadcast date: 12/03/15Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Henry Fersko-Weiss, LCSW, founder of the International End of Life Doula…
This week Kris Kington Barker talks with Tony Huffaker, Director of Counseling for Hospice of San Luis Obispo County. Tony discusses the upcoming…