On Issues & Ideas, we take a look at the labor rights of farm workers in "Beyond the Furrows", KCBX's 12 part series. Car Week in Monterey is this week,…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed…
On this week’s Issues and Ideas, we talk gun safety and gun violence. As of Monday, December 9, 2019, there have been been 393 mass shootings across the…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, one Central Coast community is helping teachers fight affordability issues by housing them on school district land. Also,…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: 50 years ago, during the Woodstock music festival, Central Coast resident Jim Mills was serving in Vietnam. He shares…
On this week's Issues & Ideas: A unique spacecraft is now orbiting the earth and soon a team at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo will command it to unfurl a…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, there has been a lot of discussion about cannabis grows on the Central Coast, especially when it comes to the plants'…
Fracking has been a hot topic on the Central Coast ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding…
Thirty years ago, the only Rhône grape most Americans knew about was Syrah. Then a French family and an American family together purchased some land west…
On this week's episode of Issues and Ideas, we talk with author and journalist Michael Pollan about his latest book on psychedelic drugs, and the…