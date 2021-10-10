-
Three new wine-related bills will officially become law after being approved by the state legislature and getting Governor Newsom’s signature.Each bill…
For kids in California, it won't be as easy as clicking and agreeing to the terms and conditions to open an account on social media platforms. Soon, they…
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is making a second effort at a bill that would make police misconduct and shooting records public.Cunningham said AB 718…
We hear from candidates running to represent the Central Coast in state and federal government; including California Assembly incumbent Jordan Cunningham…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from challenger Dawn Addis and incumbent Jordan Cunningham, the two candidates vying to represent the Central…
KCBX News is updating the results in this post as they come in.The latest unofficial vote tally was released on Monday, March 9 just before 5 p.m. There…
The California Legislature is back in session for 2020, and in the pipeline is a bill aimed at increasing police transparency. It's based upon an alleged…
Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo County is California's last remaining operating nuclear power plant. It’s slated to shut down in about five years. But a…
State legislation concerning the closing of San Luis Obispo County’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant is moving forward. The bill requires the California Public…