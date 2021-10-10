-
It’s been several months since the Wonderful Company and its Justin Vineyards clear cut an oak woodland forest on its land near Paso Robles. That…
-
In Central Coast local government this week, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a $22.7 million dollar contract with Avila…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend an urgency ordinance aimed at protecting oak woodlands. The extension…
-
An urgency ordinance to protect native oak trees in San Luis Obispo County was added to the books Friday. The County Board of Supervisors approved the…
-
The controversy surrounding oak woodland clear cutting by Justin Vineyards on its properties in North County San Luis Obispo is now making its way to the…
-
KCBX News has been following a controversial Justin Vineyards expansion project near Paso Robles that has now come to a halt, and resulted in an apology…
-
It’s been nearly two weeks since the owners of Justin Vineyards issued an apology statement for the deforestation of oak trees on some company property in…
-
The owners of Justin Vineyards and Winery are apologizing for a controversial expansion effort that involved clear-cutting an oak woodland in the Paso…
-
UPDATE: June 20, 2016Sine we first published this story on Friday, June 17, 2016, additional restaurants have announced their plans to pull Justin wines…
-
Controversy is growing over a vineyard-expansion project in the Paso Robles Wine Growing region. The plan calls for the clear-cutting of an oak forest on…