The election offices for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are out with updated returns for several key California Primary races.The…
The California Assembly is now considering a bill designed to bar private communications with Coastal Commissioners by outside parties.It's intended to…
Every Republican currently sitting in the California Assembly is getting behind Central Coast Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian (R-San Luis Obispo0 in his bid…
From the moment Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps announced her plans to retire at the end of this term, candidates looking to fill her spot began to…
The race for Rep. Lois Capps' 24th District congressional seat is likely to be an expensive one by the time we get to November 2016. The candidates are…
Projects to upgrade a couple of main highways on the Central Coast are in question as politicians in Sacramento figure out a way to overcome a major…
Central Coast Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian (R- San luis Obispo) will represent California on three committees-- one national, and two regional. He was…
The office of Central Coast Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian (R-San Luis Obispo) said Thursday that the politician plans to announce his bid on Friday for…
California Governor Jerry Brown and the California legislature announced Thursday an agreement on plans for more than $1 billion in emergency drought aid,…
Some Central Coast lawmakers are supportive of aspects of Governor Jerry Brown's Inaugural speech Monday.Brown touched on the budget and stressed the…