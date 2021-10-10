KCBX podcast

-
Join guest host Dan Wang, who just graduated from Xi’an International Studies University in June 2018 and has been serving as an intern with China Radio…
Cayucos resident Robert Kittle talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about his new book Franciscan Frontiersmen—how Three Adventurers Charted the West,…
From medical missionary in Thailand jungles to creating historic Green Frog Farm in Alamo, TennesseeAs a young man, Dr. John Freeman spent 10 years as a medical missionary in Thailand. He even helped build a new Bridge over the River Kwai.Freeman…
Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer in San Francisco for a conversation with Amy Hoogasian, as she talks about the Armenian Genocide in Turkey, 1915-1918. Her…
Alexander Berko picked me up in front of NPR headquarters for a cab ride out to National Airport. Berko talks story about the dark days in the 1980's when…
Less than two hours from Chengdu in Southwestern China is the 2,000 year-old riverfront village of Pingle. Long ago it was a first stop on the fabled…
Ten years ago, Chinese tourists visiting the Central Coast was a blip on the screen. Today, China is the number two inbound demographic, close behind…
Georgia Lerner, owner of Harney Lane Winery in Lodi, California talks about her family’s 120-year legacy as growers, and producers of award-winning…
Lodi California grape growers and winemakers, Marcus and Liz Bokish pioneered the introduction of Spanish grape varieties in the region. Their first…
m2 wines founder Layne Montgomery, a native of Arkansas, started out like many as a home winemaker. He produced his first vintage of m2 wine in Lodi back…