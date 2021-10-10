-
California’s public television stations have joined with the state’s county school superintendents to launch a new online service for educators and…
Saying that Chevron has failed to do all it should have to stop a massive release of crude oil at a Kern County well site, state regulators have ordered…
One had sex in the front seat of his squad car, another stole thousands of bullets. Others used force illegally, cavorted with sex workers, lied in…
KQED's California Report host John Sepulvado shares his passion for building relationships with NPR affiliate stations across the state. Sepulvado also…
CapRadio, PolitiFact California, KQED and KPCC reporters annotate Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State address delivered Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2017…