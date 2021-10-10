-
On this edition of Issues & ideas, you’ll hear about the UC Santa Barbara marine scientists who are currently on an international expedition to help them…
The California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for outdoor seated live events and performances that went into effect April 1.The new…
With music venues closed and COVID-19 restrictions in place, musicians have been out of work for months. Now local musicians are circulating a petition,…
The Ark started back in 1965 as an Ann Arbor, Michigan coffee house that morphed into a legendary live-music venue. The Ark consistently attracts big name…
San Luis Obispo, CA – KCBX and the Live Oak Music Festival are excited to announce that the festival is moving back to San Luis Obispo County. The Live…
What is the polite and appropriate way to enjoy live music, or any live performance? It seems that more and more people have become so distracted by…
Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer in Ann Arbor, Michigan for a visit with Michael Kondziolka, the Director of Programming at UMS, and Marian James, the…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Chattanooga. Come along and join the conversation with passionate music lover, Mary Howard Ade. She moved here from…
Ranchers for Peace, a local band, performs live at the KCBX studios during the Broken Spoke Folk Show. More information about Rancher for Peace on their…
On May 17th, 2014, critically acclaimed Scots-Canadian singer-songwriter David Francey stopped by the KCBX studios for a live interview and performance on…