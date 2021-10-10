-
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order now in effect, local business groups are circulating an online petition, urging Governor Newsom to exclude…
Business owners in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are reacting to the possibility of another stay-at-home order. While some are once again…
While the bars have been closed, one person is doing his best to do his part to flatten the curve by staying home and recreating the ambiance of a…
A group of Santa Barbara County middle school students spent much of their Monday afternoon on lockdown in the U.S. Capitol Building after a man was shot…
The all-clear was put in place Thursday afternoon for a couple of elementary schools in San Miguel that were put on lockdown during the noon hour.The San…
Two Paso Robles elementary schools will reopen as normal Friday morning, after both were put on lockdown Thursday for separate, unrelated causes.Pat…