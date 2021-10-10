marine biology

-
The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can…
-
October 4 is the application deadline for Paso Robles High School students. That’s if they want to take part in an upcoming trip to Santa Cruz Island, one…
-
Central Coast fisherman are reporting sightings of fish more accustomed to tropical waters, as warmer-than-normal sea temperatures persist off our shores.…
-
Broadcast date: 3/5/2015There are more than three hundred miles of ocean along the Central Coast of California, between Santa Cruz and Carpinteria. The…
-
Central Coast scientists are seeing a number of species show up along the California coast, far north of their usual range. One of these animals is the…