-
With new state-mandated economic restrictions in place due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the cities of San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach are pumping more…
-
Voters in six California counties have passed measures banning fracking and placing limits on other types of oil extraction. This November, a citizen’s…
-
Two weeks after the general election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong says his office is still counting vote-by-mail ballots. He expects…
-
As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears unlikely Measure G, aiming to curb future oil extraction and fracking in San Luis Obispo County, will…
-
Among the scores of campaign mailers appearing in San Luis Obispo County voters’ mailboxes during this election season, one claims to be a “progressive…
-
Measure G passed Tuesday Night in San Luis Obispo, overwhelmingly with slightly more than 70 percent of the vote.The Measure will continue the 1/2 cent…
-
ALSO: Hear the argument for Measure GOn November 4, 2014, voters in the City of San Luis Obispo will decide whether they want to extend a half-cent sales…
-
ALSO: Hear the argument against Measure G On November 4, 2014, voters in the city of San Luis Obispo will decide whether they want to extend a half-cent…