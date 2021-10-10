-
In a blow to the future of a post-Diablo Canyon Central Coast economy, Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) appears to have lost a bid to become the new…
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S. and the Central Coast, officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base say it will be one of the first places…
The United States military launched a ballistic missile Thursday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. It’s the second U.S. test of a missile…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: Truth in Recruitment is a student advocacy group working to reduce the presence of military recruiters on high school…
Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and her guest, veteran Brandon Demchak, about his journey toward healing after…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Monterey County's Fort Hunter Liggett, where he visits with Augusta Vargas, wife of Sergeant Garcia. Vargas talks…
Brandon Demchak enlisted in the U.S. Army at 21 and was deployed twice before being honorably discharged in 2015. Demchak returned home, like many…
Local activists took to the front lawn of the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Hall Monday afternoon to protest President Trump’s tweet suggesting a ban on…
Broadcast date: 8/11/14More women served in Iraq and Afghanistan than any other war, yet their role has been hotly debated. In her book, “Soldier Girls,”…