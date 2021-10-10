-
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, Central Coast state senator John Laird talks with KCBX’s Greta Mart about the EDD and the effort to fix the…
Three firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when the Dolan Fire in Big Sur burned a remote fire station. The fire has consumed more than 125 square…
July 15 is the extended deadline to file 2019 income taxes. Next year, some undocumented families will qualify, for the first time, for California’s tax…
June 18 marks the start of a new San Luis Obispo project aimed at providing more space for downtown restaurants and shops, doing so by closing down…
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, by speaking to its organizer, Denis Hayes, in a wide-ranging and in-depth…
Primary election day is fast approaching. In Monterey County, there is only one race being contested for the county board of supervisors. Four people are…
Many communities in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties receive their water supply from two local dams. And those dams are in serious need of repair.…
Time is running out to buy salmon caught in the Monterey Bay. This year's commercial salmon season is short because of the recent drought.Early Tuesday…
Marches and rallies held in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Salinas, Monterey and other Central Coast locales attracted thousands of participants…
It’s hard to imagine a time when no one really knew Jimi Hendrix. But the 1967 Monterey International Pop Festival was that time. When Hendrix took the…