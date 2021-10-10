-
A stretch of Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur will reopen April 23 after nearly three months of road closure. Heavy rains washed away 150 feet of road…
-
After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen…
-
A section of State Route 1 just south of Big Sur was washed away by a debris flow following heavy rains; the roadway remains closed as Caltrans assesses…
-
The first winter rains are expected this weekend along the Central Coast, posing a potential concern for homes along a hillside in Pismo Beach, scorched…
-
Rush hour in Big Sur, Calif., has taken on a whole new meaning.Most mornings and afternoons, a newly built footpath that plunges through a grove of…
-
The Big Sur area has been losing tourism business over the past year due to a series of natural disasters. It started with last summer’s Sobranes Fire,…
-
Four different landslides rolled into one buried California's famous coastal highway under millions of tons of earth and rocks last Saturday night at Mud…
-
A Cal Poly dorm is closed for the next several months due to a recent mudslide behind the building. 275 student residents of Fremont Hall are moving out…