-
The local San Luis Obispo County branch of the NAACP is hosting a virtual series aimed at helping people know their rights during encounters with law…
-
In a statement issued in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, NAACP's president said, “What we must do now is protest peacefully,…
-
In response to the August 11 and 12 events in Charlottesville, Virginia, San Luis Obispo locals held a vigil on Wednesday evening. Called Outshine the…
-
Local organizers have kicked off a membership drive to restart a San Luis Obispo County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored…
-
Founded over 100-years ago, the NAACP is seen as a vanguard civil rights organization. But this institution was not the first to devote its efforts to…