When correspondent Tom Wilmer stopped in to visit with Robin White, National Park Service Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National…
Retired Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary guard George DeVincenzi served on “The Rock” from 1950 to 1958, departing just five years before the infamous island…
The Buffalo National River, situated in Northern Arkansas is free flowing for more than 135 miles. It’s one of North America’s last remaining undammed…
Join Mike Ryan, National Park Ranger at LBJ’s Texas White House, located 14 miles west of Johnson City in the fabled Texas Hill Country.Ryan shares…
The deadline for submitting public comment on the Trump Administration’s plan to raise fees at 17 national parks is 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday,…
Antoinette Sespene with Alcatraz Cruises, a National Park Service concessioner, shares insights about unique tours such as the night tours with a maximum…
Excavation and research has been going on at Agate Fossil Beds since the late 1800’s. The exemplary mammal fossil bones are from the Miocene Epoch (23 to…
Hornblower Cruises CEO, Terry MacRae advocates for building a network of high-speed ferries to alleviate urban gridlock. Alcatraz Cruises launched its…
The Booker T. Washington National Monument near Hardy, Virginia (20 miles from Roanoke) is situated on the long vanished tobacco farm where Washington was…
When I stopped in to visit with Robin White, Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, our conversation quickly led to…