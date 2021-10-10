-
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) - passed into law in 2014 - for the first time requires organized management of the state's underground…
-
Dozens of nurses who work at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton filed claims against the institution for what they’re calling “widespread…
-
Several charter schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are being accused by the Southern California branch of the ACLU of having illegal…
-
San Luis Obispo County staff is currently working to draft an urgency ordinance designed to restrict new cultivation of medical marijuana within the…