-
Before the pandemic, Nancy Klein would spend up to seven hours a day at a nursing home in Riverside County, caring for her 53-year-old son, who was left…
-
On this week's edition of Issues & Ideas: Since the beginning of the pandemic, facilities that care for the elderly have been hotspots for the spread of…
-
Nursing homes have been ravaged by coronavirus throughout the nation. Data shows that people who reside or work in long-term care facilities have been…
-
Broadcast date: 8/21/2014The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program of San Luis Obispo County was created in the 1970’s to meet the needs of residents…