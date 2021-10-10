-
Fracking has been a hot topic ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding hydraulic fracturing…
-
Some Central Coast residents and environmental groups are alarmed over a current federal study, saying it could open up iconic local places like Morro…
-
More than 100 local elected officials across California sent a letter to Governor Jerry Brown this week calling for a statewide plan “to phase out oil and…
-
If you've been to the pump recently on the Central Coast, you've probably noticed higher-than-usual gas prices. For weeks, prices have been hovering…
-
Broadcast date: 2/1/2018The plan for new offshore drilling proposed off the California Coast by the Trump Administration -- said to be the largest…
-
The Trump Administration has announced a plan to open up California waters to offshore oil exploration and drilling. Intending to replace a current plan…
-
A legal settlement this week will make it harder for the Trump administration to open federally-owned public lands to oil and gas development,…
-
The energy company Venoco announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company told the California State Lands Commission it no longer has the…
-
This week the White House announced President Obama has removed large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans from all future oil and gas exploration. But…
-
Aera Energy and Chevron have filed separate lawsuits against Monterey County, alleging the passage of Measure Z will shut down oil production in the…