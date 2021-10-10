pandemic shutdown

-
After several months of being under the most restrictive pandemic-related closures, San Luis Obispo County health officials are optimistic that further…
As some students struggle with remote learning, Central Coast parents have started a group urging the reopening of schools for all grade levels. More than…
With California's purple tier COVID-19 restrictions, gyms can only be open for outdoor workouts. But a coalition of more than 25 fitness centers…
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
As of Sunday night, 63 percent of SLO County voters have already cast their votes in the current election. But of those still filling out their ballot—or…
It’s been six months since Oceano Dunes State Park has allowed vehicular recreation on its beach and dune complex. While many are calling to keep it…
We’ll hear from Dr. Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County's public health officer, who discusses a variety of topics—from new evidence on the effectiveness of…
Bars, breweries and wine tasting venues are closing their doors Thursday night in San Luis Obispo after the city issued temporary restrictions for the 4th…