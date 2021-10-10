-
Last summer, cities gave a lifeline to restaurants battling indoor dining restrictions by allowing temporary curbside parklets. But with the parklets…
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the City of San Luis Obispo is deciding whether to keep some pandemic-era changes, like dining parklets.The city…
The City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months.City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the…
June 18 marks the start of a new San Luis Obispo project aimed at providing more space for downtown restaurants and shops, doing so by closing down…
Now that one of Santa Barbara’s main thoroughfares is partially closed to vehicles, city officials hope it will help some restaurants and shops practice…