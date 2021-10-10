-
California Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has announced the state will issue no new fracking permits for oil companies. The California Department…
-
The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved an aquifer exemption for the Arroyo Grande oil field near San Luis Obispo. This enables Sentinel Peak…
-
The deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of oil drilling-related operations in San Luis Obispo County’s Price Canyon is 5 p.m. Friday.The…
-
Oil companies in California produce more water than oil. That has created a problem: what to do with all of that unwanted water? In most cases that…
-
The State of California wants to expand an area approved for oil industry injection wells in San Luis Obispo County.The injection process requires pumping…
-
Verification is currently underway on 919 signatures submitted to the City of Pismo Beach this week, aimed at limiting a large development that has the…