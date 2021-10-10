-
Confusion and misinformation about California’s March 3 primary election abound on social media. Some on Twitter have falsely claimed that millions of…
-
The 2020 election is just around the corner, and this time the California primary is much earlier—in March—and this means you can soon expect to be…
-
There remains 818 ballots to be processed in the recent election for the San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor seat. As of the June 11 counting…
-
Central Coast residents begin voting by mail this week for California’s primary election, under the relatively new top-two system. California’s top-two…
-
Numbers will start updating after polls close at 8:00 p.m. on June 3, 2014.The latest vote tallies can be found by following these links for the Central…