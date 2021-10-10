-
A gradual cooling trend is expected to kick in on Tuesday, following another day of record-breaking heat along the Central Coast Monday afternoon. San…
-
Central Coast residents saw record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday as a high pressure system remained parked overhead, not unlike the atmospheric…
-
California is facing the highest sea levels ever measured according to new information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).…
-
Adding to the seriousness of the drought along the Central Coast and throughout California are record-breaking temperatures this week.The National Weather…
-
New analysis of last month's record-breaking heat waves along the Central Coast shows the overall average temperature for the month of May was among the…