-
For the first time in five years, Santa Maria residents could see a rate increase for trash and recycling services.The last time solid waste collection…
-
Fracking has been a hot topic on the Central Coast ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding…
-
Two weeks after the general election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong says his office is still counting vote-by-mail ballots. He expects…
-
In California, it is a persistent challenge making water supply and water demand match up. A report being released Wednesday outlines how much water…
-
Recently you’ve been hearing about a new initiative we’ve launched called Central Coast Curious. It’s a way KCBX listeners can pose questions and vote on…
-
Jo Licata, Community Outreach Coordinator at the Hilton San Francisco Union square talks about the hotel's second use and higher purpose program that…
-
The recent closures of several recycling centers in San Luis Obispo County are putting a financial and time strain on members of the area's homeless…
-
A group of Central Coast supermarkets are establishing recycling buy-back centers, as one local facility closes its door at the end of the month in…
-
The City of Santa Maria is raising awareness about a new recycling program in its parks. A pilot program has been a success and the city plans to expand.…
-
The gift-giving, party-throwing and house-decorating associated with the Christmas holiday season generates a lot of trash and recyclable materials each…