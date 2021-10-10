Refugio State Beach

-
Friday marked the anniversary of the Refugio Oil Spill. On May 19, 2015, a two-foot-diameter underground pipeline named Line 901 ruptured near Santa…
A visual underwater survey of the Refugio oil spill site showed promising signs of recovery according to the group, Reef Watch California.The organization…
Central Coast legislators are investigating last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County Coast. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember…
One of the beaches closed due to May's oil spill off the Santa Barbara County coast will reopen this week. The public will have access to El Capitan State…