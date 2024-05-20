© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Company responsible for Refugio oil spill will pay $70 million to affected property owners

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 20, 2024 at 10:11 AM PDT
Oil on the beach at Refugio State Park in Santa Barbara, California, on May 19, 2015.
U.S. Coast Guard
Oil on the beach at Refugio State Park in Santa Barbara, California, on May 19, 2015.

A preliminary settlement requires the company responsible for the Refugio oil spill to pay $70 million to the property owners who sued it.

In 2015, a pipeline owned by Plains All American ruptured near Refugio beach, west of Goleta, and spilled over 100 thousand gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The settlement is meant to resolve all remaining claims from owners of 183 private properties affected by the spill, according to a statement from Cappello & Noël, a law firm representing property owners.

In 1991, property owners agreed to let the pipelines be built on their land as long as the owners took care of maintenance and operations.

But a federal investigation found that in 2015, Plains All American Pipeline's mistakes caused 100 thousand gallons of crude oil to spill near Refugio Beach, west of Goleta.

The company is set to pay each property owner at least 50 thousand dollars.

The settlement's final approval will be decided in a hearing scheduled for September.

A 2022 class-action lawsuit also caused Plains All American to pay $230 million to fishermen and residents affected by the spill.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
