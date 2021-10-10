-
The City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months.City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the…
-
On March 5, the State of California announced outdoor concerts and events can resume with modifications and safety precautions.The performing arts…
-
About 40,000 more people in San Luis Obispo County can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine now that eligibility has extended to new categories.Workers in the…
-
After several months of being under the most restrictive pandemic-related closures, San Luis Obispo County health officials are optimistic that further…
-
The outlook for San Luis Obispo County in terms of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse. SLO County is currently in the…
-
San Luis Obispo County advanced to a less-restrictive phase in California’s COVID-19 blueprint Tuesday, and businesses are yet again adjusting to the new…
-
More businesses can reopen effective immediately in San Luis Obispo County. On Tuesday the county’s public health officer said the county has qualified to…
-
Zoos in California are welcoming the public back after being closed since mid-March. The gates of Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero reopened Wednesday,…
-
In this edition of Issues & Ideas—protests, demonstrations and rallies continue across the Central Coast and nation, and one of the many issues brought…
-
Retail, hair salons and in-restaurant dining services are reopening in San Luis Obispo County after weeks of closure, but the pandemic has changed the…